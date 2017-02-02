Pumpkin Chia Breakfast Pudding is nutritious, delicious
Everyone I know is looking for a quick breakfast that is loaded with healthy ingredients and great taste. A few years ago, when the chia seed became popular for something besides the "Chia Pet," I started to experiment with them.
Chia seeds are tiny little powerhouses of fiber, protein and Omega-3 fatty acids that become swollen and gelatinous when you add them to liquid.
I made lots of different "pudding" concoctions, and my
PUMPKIN CHIA BREAKFAST PUDDING
Servings: 8
Start to finish: 5 minutes
1 cup hazelnut or other unsweetened nut milk
1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1 cup chia seeds
1/2 15-ounce can of Farmer's Market organic pumpkin pie mix with all the spices or 8-ounce of pumpkin puree and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice.
Mix all ingredients well. Refrigerate in a closed container overnight. Will keep in the refrigerator for a week.
Nutrition information per serving: 190 calories; 103 calories from fat; 11 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 3 mg cholesterol; 119 mg sodium; 19 g carbohydrate; 13 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 9 g protein.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Elizabeth Karmel is a barbecue and Southern foods expert. She is the chef and pit master at online retailer CarolinaCueToGo.com and the author of three books, including "Taming the Flame."
