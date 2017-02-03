Philly school food worker charged with selling pot to pupils
A
A
Share via Email
Philadelphia police say they've charged a high school food service worker with selling pot to pupils inside the school.
Philadelphia School District officials alerted police last week and investigators reviewed surveillance video showing 31-year-old Robert Lumpkin meeting with students and going in and out of a student restroom at George Washington High School.
Police arrested Lumpkin on Wednesday but didn't release his name until they charge him Thursday with possessing marijuana and possessing marijuana with intent to deliver.
Police say they stopped Lumpkin's car and found $280 worth of marijuana inside.
Lumpkin remained jailed Friday and has applied for a public defender.
School district officials say Lumpkin has been suspended without pay and could be fired if the charges against him are successfully prosecuted.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!