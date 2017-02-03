Winnipegger who helped feed the city's needy for decades set to retire

WINNIPEG — The man who has overseen the Winnipeg Harvest food bank for more than 30 years is retiring.

David Northcott has announced he will be stepping down on June 30 after serving as executive director since 1984.

Northcott is actively involved with various community organizations and is also a founder of the Canadian Association of Food Banks and the Manitoba Association of Food Banks.

The Order of Manitoba and Order of Canada recipient took time during his tenure to make what would be an unsuccessful bid for the federal seat in Winnipeg Centre.

He also took part in a food study tour of Africa.

Northcott plans to spend time with his family.

Northcott announced Thursday in his resignation letter that he was leaving the food bank to "pass the empty bowl to another generation."

"Although my efforts didn’t make the mark of eliminating or reducing food bank use, there is a skilled and passionate group of people dedicated to doing the homework needed in the reduction and then elimination of the need for food banks in Winnipeg and Manitoba,” he said.

The board of directors said Northcott played a critical role in the development and success of the organization.

"We will miss him and his inspiring leadership,” said Winnipeg Harvest board president Gail Loewen in a letter to staff and volunteers.

"His commitment to the fight against hunger and poverty is well-documented. His compassionate perspective and advocacy accomplishments have long been valued locally, nationally and internationally.”