Chicken curry with a touch of sweetness
The sweetness of the apples in this hearty chicken curry are the foil of its heat.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The sweetness of the apples in this hearty chicken curry are the foil of its heat.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 cup basmati rice
• 2 chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
• 1 Tbsp vegetable oil
• 1 onion, sliced
• 2 garlic cloves minced
• 1-2 tsp curry powder or paste
• 1 tsp soy sauce
• 2/3 cup of coconut milk
• 2/3 cup of chicken stock
• 1 large apple, peeled and sliced into thin wedges
• 1 cup of frozen peas
• 1/4 cup of plain yogurt
Directions
1. Prepare rice according to package instructions.
2. Brown the chicken in a bit of vegetable oil in large skillet. Add the onions and cook for about 5 more minutes. Then add the garlic and the curry and cook for another minute.
3. Add the coconut milk, chicken stock and soy and stir together.
4. Add the apple pieces and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the peas and allow them to warm through. Check to see that the chicken has cooked through.
5. Serve the curry over rice and top it with a bit of yogurt.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!