Beef and mushroom stew perfect for a cosy night in

Maya Visnyei

All this needs is a side of mashed potatoes to cosy up to. 

Ready in 1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 2 lb stewing beef
• 2 Tbsp flour
• Salt and pepper
• 2 Tbsp olive oil
• 2 onions, diced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 lb mushrooms, halved or quartered, depending on size
• 2 large carrots, diced
• 2 sprigs fresh thyme
• 1/3 cup tomato paste
• 1/2 cup white or red wine (optional)
• 4 cups beef broth

Directions
1. Shake flour onto plate and season with salt and pepper. Dredge meat through the flour.

2. In a big pot or dutch oven, warm olive oil over medium heat. Brown meat in batches. Place cooked meat on a clean plate.

3. Add onion and garlic and sauté 3 minutes. Toss in mushrooms and thyme and cook another 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir well. Cook for a couple of minutes.

4. Add wine. Use wooden spoon to scrape bottom of the pot to loosen up all caramelized beefy goodness. Add stock and beef, bring it to a simmer, cover and simmer about an hour. Now add carrots and cook 10 minutes. Serve over mashed potatoes.

