Mini turkey meatloaves made easy

You'll love these so much it will make you double up and freeze a few for another day.

Maya Visnyei

Double this recipe so you’ve got a few meatloaves to go in the freezer. That’s how much you’re going to love them. 

Ready in 1 hour
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 1 glug of olive oil
• 1/3 cup onion, diced on the fine side
• 1/3 cup celery, diced small
• 1/3 cup carrot, peeled, diced small
• 1 tsp fennel seeds
• 1/2 cup of rolled oats
• 1 1/2 pound of ground turkey
• 1/4 cup ketchup
• 1 egg
• 1/4 cup Parmesan, grated
• 2 Tbsp ketchup
• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Warm olive oil in pan over medium heat. Add vegetables and the fennel seeds and allow to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool a bit.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine meat, oats, ketchup, sautéed vegetables, cheese and egg. Mix with clean hands or a fork. Use a 1/3 cup measure to scoop mixture and put it in muffin tin.

3. In a small bowl, mix 2 Tbsp of ketchup and 1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce. Use a small spoon to smear glaze over mini meatloaves. Pop in oven 40 minutes. The internal temperature for meatloaf should be 160 to 165 degrees F.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

