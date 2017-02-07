Reducing food waste is good for the Earth AND your wallet

Remember how it was when you were a kid sitting at the kitchen table and your mother served up a healthy helping of rutabagas? Gross, right?

You slipped them to the family dog or spooned them into a napkin to get them out of sight. But there was no fooling Mom. Your failed sleight-of-hand resulted in a guilt trip and membership in the Clean Your Plate Club.

Fast-forward to today and you'll find that wasting food has costly consequences extending well beyond your plate.

"Getting food from the farm to our fork eats up 10 per cent of the total U.S. energy budget, uses 50 per cent of U.S. land and swallows 80 per cent of all freshwater consumed in the United States. Yet 40 per cent of food in the United States goes uneaten," according to the Natural Resources Defence Council.

The environmental advocacy group says that cutting food waste by just 15 per cent would help feed more than 25 million people a year "at a time when 1 in 6 Americans lack a secure supply of food to their tables."

Alice Henneman, an extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, puts it another way: "Food tossed is money lost."

Food rots when dumped in a landfill, and produces methane, a greenhouse gas said to contribute to climate change. Food wasted in stores and restaurants cuts into profits.

But incentives have been introduced to reduce food waste, many of them financial.

"Tax benefits are available for restaurants and stores for donating food," Henneman said. "People are buying 'ugly food and vegetables,' or produce that is misshapen in appearance, in stores because stores are offering them at a discount."

Michigan State University has been aggressive about fighting food waste in its 10 dining halls, where more than 30,000 meals are served daily.

"Food is expensive," said Carla Iansiti, sustainability projects manager for MSU's Culinary Services. "We train our staff members to get the most volume out of their product, only cut what you need for a recipe and be creative about using all the products."

The university remodeled several of its dining halls to be trayless and stocked them with smaller dishes. "It makes a difference with smaller plates and fewer plates, and people always have the option to come back for more," Iansiti said.

Additional tips for minimizing food waste:

— Think landfill diversion. Compost your leftovers for better crop or garden production, or mix them with animal feed. Freeze or can surplus garden produce or donate it to a food bank.

— There is value in sizing. Buy things that won't spoil in quantity.

— Check your garbage. Cook dishes that have proven popular and don't end up being thrown out.

— Buy often and buy fresh, eating as much as you can before it goes bad. Shop your refrigerator before purchasing more.

— Practice portion control. Share rather than discard leftovers. Ask for a sample when dining out if you're uncertain about ordering something. Don't rush through meals.

— Plan "cook-it-up" menus. Check expiration dates and move older food products toward the front of your shelves so they can be used first.

___

Online:

For more about reducing food waste, see this Natural Resources Defence Council issue paper: https://www.nrdc.org/sites/default/files/wasted-food-IP.pdf