Tacoma man accused of trying to trade pot for food stamps
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma has been charged with trying to trade marijuana for food stamps through a Craigslist ad while on work-release from prison.
The News Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2kG4DPU ) Tuesday that the 28-year-old suspect was charged last week with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana by a prisoner and trafficking in food coupons.
Court documents say police were alerted to the suspect's online advertisement by a state Department of Social and Health Services investigator.
An officer then arranged a deal with the suspect to trade 2 ounces of pot for about $500 in food stamps.
The suspect was arrested when he met with the officer at a store parking lot.
According to data from the department, fraudulent use of food benefits costs the state $11 million a year.
Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com
