UN: 120,000 Nigerian likely face Boko Haram-created famine
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — A U.N. report says that more than 120,000 Nigerians likely will suffer "catastrophic" famine-like conditions caused by Boko Haram's Islamic uprising, among 11 million confronting severe food shortages this year.
The report from the Food and Agriculture Organization predicts Africa's biggest humanitarian crisis in northeast Nigeria likely will deteriorate between June and August.
It says "trends show that food security and nutrition are worsening" especially in Borno state, the birthplace of Boko Haram. It says Borno is expected to hold 65
U.N. agencies have reported that children already are dying in that region and more than 500,000 face death if they don't get help.
Corruption compounds the crisis with Nigeria investigating reports of stolen food aid.
Most Popular
-
Halifax professor wins top science prize for world-leading battery research
-
Let's talk about this: Salt-N-Pepa, other 90s acts coming to Halifax
-
Guest shot: B.C.’s homeowner loan program twice as expensive as government claims
-
Pitt Meadows mayor offended by mega home application on protected farmland
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!