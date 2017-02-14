Video: Burger King's Valentine's Day special comes with an 'adult toy'
Perhaps inspired by Fifty Shades, this take on a fast food staple is opts for a different sort of movie tie-in.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
On a fast food diet this Valentine's Day?
Burger King has your back because starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, Israeli Burger King outlets are whipping out their racy Valentine’s Adult Meal.
The hedonistic combo comes with two Whoppers, two orders of french-fries and a pair of beers. All of that comes packed in a box lit up in late-night neon, alongside an “adult toy.”
An adult toy! Now we're talking! Let’s see what the options are:
OK, so a feather duster, a satin sleep mask and a “scalp massager” don’t really rank highly on anybody’s list of X-rated boudoir accoutrements. But maybe couples will be better served if they save the sex swings and tassel twirling for a night that doesn’t involve bellies full of Whoppers.
Related
Most Popular
-
Michael Flynn, once fired by Obama, now hands resignation to Trump
-
'He was always smiling': Winnipeg Transit community mourns slain bus driver
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
Kim Jong Un's brother 'assassinated' at Malaysian airport: Reports
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!