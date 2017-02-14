Life / Food

Video: Burger King's Valentine's Day special comes with an 'adult toy'

Perhaps inspired by Fifty Shades, this take on a fast food staple is opts for a different sort of movie tie-in.

Is that a Whopper in your pocket or two Whoppers in your pocket?

On a fast food diet this Valentine's Day?  

Burger King has your back because starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, Israeli Burger King outlets are whipping out their racy Valentine’s Adult Meal.

The hedonistic combo comes with two Whoppers, two orders of french-fries and a pair of beers. All of that comes packed in a box lit up in late-night neon, alongside an “adult toy.”

An adult toy! Now we're talking! Let’s see what the options are:

OK, so a feather duster, a satin sleep mask and a “scalp massager” don’t really rank highly on anybody’s list of X-rated boudoir accoutrements. But maybe couples will be better served if they save the sex swings and tassel twirling for a night that doesn’t involve bellies full of Whoppers.

