Recipes for seasonal salads and family-style casserole with barley

Registered dietitian Emily Mardell has found more clients having difficulty coping with digestive woes or picky eaters.

"In my practice I have definitely noticed people are fighting with food and they need some help to find the joy again and to get rid of some of that everyday frustration and confusion that can come with figuring out how to eat well," she says from Edmonton.

Dietitians of Canada advise eating a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and some sort of food that is rich in calcium and vitamin B, whether that is dairy or an alternative dairy product.

It's not advised to completely cut out a food suspected of causing such problems as gassiness or bloating as you're losing those particular nutrients from your diet. Check with a dietitian or your doctor for suggestions.

"If you only eat beans or pulses once a month, you may experience a little bit of intestinal music or whatever you want to call it, but if you have them more routinely in sensible portions, then your body and your digestion starts to build up a tolerance and a capacity to digest those foods which are very healthy and very worth the effort in terms of including them in your diet," says Mardell.

Dietitians of Canada is showcasing a dozen new recipes incorporating healthy ingredients developed for their March Nutrition Month campaign. Here are three:

AVOCADO AND GRAPEFRUIT WINTER SALAD

This salad is a balanced entree because it calls for lean roasted chicken along with avocado and grapefruit, says Mardell.

"What I love about it is it includes avocado, which is considered a healthy plant-based fat. Winter salad grapefruit is in season right now so you're getting a very economical nutrient-rich fruit; that's a good idea as well. And any time you're able to incorporate a bunch of vegetables, whatever you have on hand, it just makes it better," she adds.

Cabbage is also a reasonably priced seasonal ingredient.

Dressing

15 ml (1 tbsp) lime juice

15 ml (1 tbsp) sugar

15 ml (1 tbsp) water

30 ml (2 tbsp) rice vinegar

15 ml (1 tbsp) fish sauce or soy sauce

1 Thai chili pepper, cut into fine rings or 2 ml (1/2 tsp) crushed hot pepper flakes

Salad

1 oven-roasted chicken breast (approx 400 g/0.9 lb)

1/2 Napa cabbage or Chinese cabbage (approx 500 g/1 lb), thinly sliced

60 ml (1/4 cup) fresh chopped cilantro

1 pink grapefruit

1 avocado, cut into strips

Fresh cilantro leaves, to serve

To roast chicken breast, place it on a lightly oiled baking dish. Cover with a sheet of parchment paper. Roast in a 200 C (400 F) oven for about 30 minutes (check doneness after 20 minutes).

Dressing: Mix lime juice with sugar, water, vinegar and fish sauce. Add Thai chili pepper.

Mix half the dressing with Napa cabbage and chopped cilantro and set aside to marinate at room temperature. Save remaining dressing for the last step of the recipe.

Slice off both ends of grapefruit and peel it down to pulp (no white film), following natural curve of the fruit. Slice grapefruit into fairly narrow rings (approx 5 mm/1/4 inch thickness) and cut each ring into quarters.

Divide cabbage onto two large serving plates, and arrange grapefruit and avocado pieces on each plate. Coarsely shred chicken breast and distribute pieces on the plates. Garnish with a few fresh cilantro leaves and drizzle with remaining dressing.

Makes 2 servings.

BROCCOLI AND LENTIL SALAD WITH TURMERIC YOGURT DRESSING

A salad of broccoli and lentils is economical and nutritious. Yogurt in the dressing provides dairy to the diet.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Dressing

60 ml (1/4 cup) Greek yogurt (2 per cent MF)

60 ml (1/4 cup) mayonnaise

10 ml (2 tsp) whole-grain mustard

10 ml (2 tsp) honey

5 ml (1 tsp) white wine vinegar

1 ml (1/4 tsp) ground turmeric

Salt and pepper, to taste

Salad

750 ml (3 cups) broccoli florets (approx 1 head of broccoli)

250 ml (1 cup) halved cherry tomatoes

250 ml (1 cup) cooked green lentils

125 ml (1/2 cup) finely chopped red onion

125 ml (1/2 cup) sliced toasted almonds (reserve some for garnish)

In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients. Toss dressing with salad, season with salt and pepper and garnish with toasted almonds.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Nutritional information per 150-ml (2/3-cup) serving: 200 calories; 12 g total fat (1 g saturated fat); 5 mg cholesterol; 17 g carbohydrates; 5 g dietary fibre; 5 g sugar; 7 g protein; 310 mg sodium; 405 mg potassium; 98 mcg folate.

PORK, APPLE AND CABBAGE BARLEY CASSEROLE

Classic partners — pork, apples and cabbage — combine with barley in this hearty oven-baked meal the family will love. Adding the elements to the oven in stages allows each to cook for the right amount of time. The simple sauce is made with milk and provides a perfect finishing touch.

Use an apple variety that holds its flavour and shape when cooked, such as Empire, Northern Spy, Idared, Spartan, Red Prince, Crispin or Granny Smith.

Prep time: 15 to 20 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes

500 ml (2 cups) reduced-sodium chicken broth

125 ml (1/2 cup) water, divided

250 ml (1 cup) pot or pearl barley

500 g (1 lb) pork tenderloin, trimmed

2 ml (1/2 tsp) salt, divided

2 ml (1/2 tsp) pepper, divided

15 ml (1 tbsp) butter, divided

1 l (4 cups) thinly sliced green cabbage

5 ml (1 tsp) dried dill weed

2 ml (1/2 tsp) caraway seeds (optional)

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 cooking apples, cut lengthwise into thin wedges

30 ml (2 tbsp) whole-wheat flour

15 ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard

500 ml (2 cups) milk

Preheat oven to 190 C (375 F). Butter a 33-by-23-cm (13-by-9-inch) glass baking dish.

In a glass measuring cup in the microwave or in a small saucepan, bring broth and 60 ml (1/4 cup) of the water to a boil on high.

In prepared baking dish, combine barley and boiling broth mixture. Cover dish tightly with foil. Bake for 25 minutes until barley is slightly softened.

Meanwhile, sprinkle pork all over with about 0.5 ml (1/8 tsp) each of the salt and pepper.

In a large skillet, melt half the butter over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook, turning to brown all sides, for about 5 minutes total. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Add cabbage, dill, caraway seeds (if using) and half the remaining salt and pepper to the skillet; saute for about 5 minutes or until cabbage is wilted. Pour in remaining 60 ml (1/4 cup) water. Remove from heat.

Remove baking dish from oven. Stir cabbage mixture into barley and spread out in dish; nestle pork in the centre of the dish. Cover again with foil and bake for 15 minutes.

While pork bakes, return skillet to medium heat; add remaining butter and swirl to coat pan. Add onion, apples and remaining salt and pepper; saute for about 5 minutes or until onion is softened. Whisk flour and mustard into milk; gradually pour into skillet, stirring. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring often. Boil, stirring, for about 2 minutes or until sauce is thickened.

Uncover baking dish and pour sauce evenly over top. Bake, uncovered, for about 10 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of pork reads 71 C (160 F). Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes, then slice pork across the grain and serve with barley and sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional information per serving: 484 calories; 40 g protein; 62 g carbohydrate; 10 g fat; 12.9 g fibre; 696 mg sodium.