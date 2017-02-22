Recipes for appetizer, salad, granola and chicken dish featuring figs

Blessed with rain after a drought of several years, California fig farmers are optimistic this will be an even better year than last for their crop, says Karla Stockli of the California Fig Advisory Board.

Figs complement many cuisines, whether Indian, Persian, Italian, Greek or Middle Eastern.

"What's neat about figs is you're going to get that crunch with the seed that's going to give the dish a little more characteristics," says Stockli, adding she often folds them into savoury tomato sauce or quinoa.

Registered dietitian Christy Brissette likes to use figs in smoothies, overnight oats and energy snacks. "I put them in a food processor together with some nut butter and different nuts and dried fruits and pulse everything up and then roll them into little balls and then take a few of those as a snack and those are awesome to get your energy levels up."

Dice or slice dried figs ahead of time so you have them on hand to use in oatmeal or other dishes. Seal well and store them in the refrigerator or pantry.

Here are some recipes to try that contain figs.

WARM FIGS WITH GOAT CHEESE AND BALSAMIC GLAZE

For a quick and easy appetizer, look no further than these warm figs topped with goat cheese and a balsamic vinegar glaze. They're vegetarian and gluten-free and can be served on their own or atop crackers or crostini, says Brissette.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 4 minutes

6 fresh figs cut into 5-mm (1/4-inch) slices

50 ml (1/4 cup) soft goat cheese (chevre)

30 ml (2 tbsp) honey (optional)

25 ml (1/8 cup) balsamic vinegar

Preheat oven to 180 C (350 F). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Spread fig slices on parchment. Top each with 2 ml (1/2 tsp) goat cheese, 0.5 ml (1/8 tsp) honey, if using, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

Bake for about 4 minutes or until cheese is melty and figs are soft.

Makes 6 servings.

Source: Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition (80twentynutrition.com).

MASON JAR WALDORF FIG SALAD

You can add 125 ml (1/2 cup) sliced chicken to this for protein.

5 ml (1 tsp) balsamic vinegar

5 ml (1 tsp) apple cider vinegar

15 ml (1 tbsp) extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch salt

1 thinly sliced scallion (white and light green parts only)

1 stalk celery, thinly sliced

1/2 medium Pink Lady or Granny Smith apple, chopped

30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped walnuts

2 to 3 dried Golden or Black Mission figs, stemmed and chopped

30 g (1 oz) crumbled goat cheese or blue cheese (optional)

500 ml (2 cups) chopped Little Gem or hearts of romaine lettuce

In a 1-litre (1-qt/4-cup) jar, place balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar, olive oil and salt and swirl vigorously to blend. Add remaining ingredients to jar in order listed. Screw on lid. Store upright in refrigerator until ready to serve.

To serve, empty jar into a bowl or onto a plate and toss well.

Makes 1 main-dish salad.

Nutrition information: 330 calories; 24 g total fat (3 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 190 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 21 g sugar; 7 g dietary fibre; 5 g protein; vitamin A 70 per cent; vitamin C 60 per cent; calcium 10 per cent; iron 15 per cent.

Source: California Fig Advisory Board.

SLOW COOKER GRANOLA WITH DRIED FIGS

This granola is delicious topped with figs or any other favourite dried fruit. Brissette loves adding the granola to fresh berries and yogurt for a satisfying parfait.

Oats and figs are a good source of fibre. Fibre helps keep the digestive system working well and prevents constipation. Nuts and seeds add protein and heart-healthy fats to your diet.

If you follow a gluten-free diet, be sure to check that the oats you use in this are gluten-free.

Prep Time: 1 minute

Cook Time Passive Time: 1 1/2 hours

250 ml (1 cup) large-flake rolled oats

50 ml (1/4 cup) unsweetened almond milk

50 ml (1/4 cup) maple syrup (optional)

125 ml (1/2 cup) unsalted raw pepitas

125 ml (1/2 cup) unsweetened shredded coconut

50 ml (1/4 cup) chia seeds

30 ml (2 tbsp) cocoa powder

15 ml (1 tbsp) cinnamon

Garnish

50 ml (1/4 cup) sliced dried figs per serving

Turn slow cooker to high. Using a mister, spray insert with light olive oil or grapeseed oil.

Add all ingredients except figs and stir. Cover slow cooker, leaving lid open slightly (about 1 cm/1/2 inch). Cook for 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Top each serving with figs.

Makes 8 servings.

Source: Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition (80twentynutrition.com).

CHICKEN PAILLARD WITH FIG AND OLIVE TAPENADE

Leftover tapenade is excellent spooned onto toasted baguette for an appetizer or used as a sandwich spread topped with grilled vegetables.

Tapenade

50 ml (1/4 cup) pitted kalamata olives

4 to 5 dried Golden or Black Mission figs, stems trimmed off

8 fresh mint leaves

15 ml (1 tbsp) capers

5 ml (1 tsp) balsamic vinegar

15 ml (1 tbsp) extra-virgin olive oil

30 ml (2 tbsp) water

Chicken

750 g (1 1/2 lb) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

10 ml (2 tsp) extra-virgin olive oil

30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped fresh mint

In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, place tapenade ingredients. Pulse to chop into a chunky, uniform spread.

Put a chicken breast between two large pieces of plastic wrap and use a mallet to pound it into 1-cm (1/2-inch) thick pieces. Repeat with remaining breast. Season lightly on both sides with salt and pepper.

In a large heavy skillet, heat 10 ml (2 tsp) of olive oil over medium-high heat. Lay chicken in skillet and cook until golden brown and cooked about three-quarters of the way through, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn chicken and cook second side until no longer pink in centre, another 2 to 3 minutes. If all of the chicken doesn't fit in one layer, do this in two batches, adding more oil as needed.

Transfer chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Cut chicken in crosswise strips, spoon some of the tapenade down the centre of the chicken and scatter with chopped mint.

Makes 4 to 5 servings and 150 ml (2/3 cup) tapenade.

Nutritional information per serving: 300 calories; 13 g total fat (2 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat); 125 mg cholesterol; 340 mg sodium; 7 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; 1 g dietary fibre; 39 g protein; vitamin A 2 per cent; calcium 2 per cent; iron 6 per cent.