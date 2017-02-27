KFC steps up stunt food wars with #CleanEating Burger
A cauliflower bun topped with chia seeds may seem delightful to some. They're likely going to be disappointed.
It’s fair to say KFC is the original champions of our current stunt food era, and they’re working hard to keep the title.
This brings us to the latest “promotion” from KFC’s Irish restaurants, The #CleanEating Burger.
The health-conscious creation is a scattered slice of chicken breast on a bed of British kale, nestled inside a cauliflower bun topped with that key #CleanEating ingredient, chia seeds.
If you haven’t cottoned to the fact this whole thing is a gag — as in a joke, not something you actually gag on — then the Instagram influencer they partnered with should tip you off.
Now, it’s not that Figgy Poppleton-Rice isn’t truly devoted to the #CleanEating lifestyle. A cursory glance at her IG feed reveals her as particularly fond of cauliflower. But when you take your glance a step deeper than cursory, some truly shocking information is revealed.
That, er, hot tip was uploaded one week ago. It also happens to be Figgy's first post to Instagram. A skyrocketing rise from photo-sharing neophyte to feature player in a fast food giant’s ad campaign seems more than a little fishy to us.
Let's examine some of Figgy's other work for further clues.
Well, that gleaming white kitchen and the carefully colour co-ordinated hardware sure looks the part. Maybe we were wrong to be so skeptical.
Let's continue our exploration.
OK, well this is a little...extreme. But we won't slap it with troll status yet.
Well, broccoli is often cooked in water. So maybe she just hasn't drained it yet?
Alright, we're calling it. Confirmed troll.
KFC sees you out there, #CleanEating Instagrammers. But if you're going to return fire, just know that if you come at the stunt food king, you best not miss.
