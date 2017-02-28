Life / Food

Indulge your sweet tooth without going overboard

These baked delights might be mini but that doesn't mean they don't carry a whole lot of sugar with them

Pick: Annette’s White Sugar Mini Donuts (3 donuts)
Calories 160
Fat 7g
Saturated Fat 3g
Sugar 9g

Skip: Mini Vanilla Cupcakes (3 cupcakes)
Calories 290
Fat 11g
Saturated Fat 4.5g
Sugar 37g

Here’s Why: Equivalent to 9 sugar cubes.
A dessert doesn’t have to be your downfall. When enjoying sweets (in moderation, of course!), picking fluffy, sugar-dusted mini donuts will save you 4 times the sugar compared to the mini vanilla cupcakes.
There’s also close to half the fat and calories. The icing is the culprit here, as it has added palm and hydrogenated oil, corn syrup and more sugar. Have your ‘just desserts!’

