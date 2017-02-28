Indulge your sweet tooth without going overboard
These baked delights might be mini but that doesn't mean they don't carry a whole lot of sugar with them
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Indulge your sweet tooth without going overboard.
Pick: Annette’s White Sugar Mini Donuts (3 donuts)
Calories 160
Fat 7g
Saturated Fat 3g
Sugar 9g
Skip: Mini Vanilla Cupcakes (3 cupcakes)
Calories 290
Fat 11g
Saturated Fat 4.5g
Sugar 37g
Here’s Why: Equivalent to 9 sugar cubes.
A dessert doesn’t have to be your downfall. When enjoying sweets (in moderation, of course!), picking fluffy, sugar-dusted mini donuts will save you 4 times the sugar compared to the mini vanilla cupcakes.
There’s also close to half the fat and calories. The icing is the culprit here, as it has added palm and hydrogenated oil, corn syrup and more sugar. Have your ‘just desserts!’
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man who treated woman like ‘piece of meat' gets jail time for sex assaults
-
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!