Bowl half full: A hearty soup doesn’t have to be full of fat
Why your corn chowder is two chicken sandwiches' worth of fat heavier than a chunky chicken soup
A hearty soup doesn’t have to be full of fat.
Skip: Campbell’s Chunky Chicken Corn Chowder (per 250ml)
Calories 300
Fat 19g
Saturated Fat 4g
Sodium 850mg
Pick: Campbell’s Chunky Chicken with Rice (per 250ml)
Calories 110
Fat 2.5g
Saturated Fat 1g
Sodium 770mg
Here’s Why: Equivalent in fat to 2 Grilled Chicken Sandwiches from Wendy’s
A warm bowl of soup containing chicken and veggies is always comforting and satisfying. While both of these soups offer that, the cream in the Chicken Corn Chowder takes this from meal to mayhem, with over 7 times more fat and three times the calories, simply due to the cream and butter. Using just broth as the base, the Chicken with Rice soup is sustaining without the extra calories and fat.
