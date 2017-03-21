Let it go: Drop the frozen food snobbery, it's the new fresh

When Karyl Agana looks in her home freezer, only one thing belongs to her: A package of salmon.

Like so many self-described foodies, the 28-year-old finance assistant prefers to buy nearly all her fruits, vegetables and meats fresh.

“I enjoy food a lot,” she said. “I go out looking for great tasting food. And I make it look pleasing.”

Agana aims to make four beautiful meals a week; sourcing ingredients from her Toronto neighbourhood’s abundance of grocery stores and ethnic markets.

But inevitably, some of it gets wasted: About once a month, she goes through her fridge and throws away a full grocery bag of spoiled produce. And she’s never been one to cook and freeze for later — she said she has nothing against it; it’s just not what she grew up doing.

She’s far from alone. According to Tammara Soma, who studies food waste at the University of Toronto’s Food Systems Lab, Canadians spend a collective $107 billion per year on food that never gets eaten, including the cost of fuel and water.

Why? Because, she said, we’re obsessed with a false ideal of freshness.

“We’re so detached. We’ve lost that whole connection between production, processing and consumption,” Soma said. “We gravitate toward the idea of freshness to become comfortable with the unknowns. Fresh means healthy, fresh means good.”

Meanwhile, frozen food gets a bad rap it doesn’t deserve. It’s picked at peak season and preserved right away, unlike, say, grocery-store bananas, which are picked green, stored for many days, shipped across the world and ripened with ethylene gas, Soma said.

“The idea that they’re fresh is quite a paradox,” she added. “Fresh is a marketing concept.”

And our obsession with it is costing us. The typical North American fridge (unlike European fridges, which are a bit smaller) is an “enabler as a food waste,” Soma said. “We stock it up and forget about it. We buy doubles of the same thing. It’s a compost bin.”

But the freezer is a powerful weapon against waste. Take herbs, for example: Most people buy a huge bunch but only use a few leaves, leaving the rest to rot.

Soma recommends pureeing them with olive oil and freezing them in ice-cube trays for an instant way to perk up pasta dishes and soups.

Sure, frozen fruits and vegetables can be a bit watery and mushy, which grosses some people out. But in things like soups and smoothies, you’ll hardly notice.

“The more standards imposed on the food, the more opportunities there are for it to be wasted,” Soma said. “It’s time to implement a new measure of freshness that’s simple: ‘Does it smell good? Does it look edible?’”

Freeze it to the max: Expert tips

Leanne Brown, author of Good and Cheap, a cookbook designed to help people on public assistance make cheap, nutritious meals gives her top tips: