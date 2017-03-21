Creamy, crunchy and all around irresistible Green Goddess Salad

The play of creamy and crunchy in this salad makes it irresistible. And its green freshness is almost enough to remind us that spring is here.



Ready in 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves 2



Ingredients

• 3/4 cup buttermilk

• 2 Tbsp chives, basil (you could use tarragon, dill, parsley, etc)

• 3 tsp white wine vinegar

• 1 tsp anchovy paste

• 1 cup scallions

• 6 or 7 stalks of asparagus, trimmed

• 2 or 3 handfuls of Boston or Bibb lettuce

• 1/2 avocado, cubed

• 1/2 English cucumber, sliced

• 1 handful of cherry tomatoes

• 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled



Directions

1. Place the first six ingredients in a blender and whiz away. Have a taste and see if it needs a bit more buttermilk to thin it out or a splash more vinegar to brighten it up.

2. Cook the asparagus in simmering water for 3 to 5 minutes until just tender. Plunge them into ice water to stop them from over cooking. Then drain and chop into bite-sized pieces.

3. Wash and dry all of your other veggies. Tear and arrange your lettuce on a large platter or on each plate.

4. Top with avocado, asparagus, cucumber, tomato.

5. Dress your salad and then top with feta.

