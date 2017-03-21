Say it ain't dough! Raw cookies are sweet but they can make you sick
Trendy restaurants and cafes serving raw cookie dough could be doling out a dangerous dose of harmful bacteria as well.
It’s every kid’s dream: Licking gooey, sugary cookie dough straight off the spoon or beater.
But beware: Trendy restaurants and cafes serving raw cookie dough could be doling out a dangerous dose of harmful bacteria as well. Uncooked or undercooked eggs could be contaminated with salmonella, and E. coli outbreaks have been linked to the consumption of raw flour, too.
So ask about safety before indulging in the nostalgia-fuelled cookie dough craze. Toronto’s Junked Food Co., which started scooping cones of cookie dough earlier this month — and is already going through 600 pounds of the sweet stuff every weekend — uses only pasteurized eggs and heats the flour to 160 C to kill any harmful bugs that might be lurking, co-owner Brian McKilligan said.
If you want to be super-safe, the lemon flavour is totally egg-free.
The restaurant also has pints of dough available to take away — so there is the option to, you know, actually bake it and make cookies.
