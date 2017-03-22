Side-liciously good roasted broccoli
Trust us, roasting broccoli brings out a crazy amount of flavour, with very little extra effort.
We know, we know. We're trying to get you excited about your go-to side. But trust us, roasting broccoli brings out a crazy amount of flavour, with very little extra effort.
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 head of broccoli, cut into not-too-small florets
• 4 Tbsp olive oil
• salt and pepper
• 1 tsp lemon zest
• 2 or 3 good squeezes of lemon juice
• 1/4 to 1/3 cup grated Parmesan
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
2. Wash and dry the broccoli very well. Scatter on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle a good pinch of salt and pepper.
3. Pop in a hot oven for 20 to 25 minutes until the broccoli starts to char slightly at the edges.
4. Remove from the oven and toss with lemon juice and zest. Transfer to your serving dish and cover with the grated cheese.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
