Make it Tonight: Delicious Blueberry Grunt

An old-fashioned blueberry dessert topped with vanilla ice cream; a perfect combination.

The blueberry grunt is a delicious dessert that takes just 30 minutes to make.

Maya Visnyei

This old-fashioned dessert boasts a warm, soup-y base and biscuit-y topping and only gets better when topped with vanilla ice cream.

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 6

Ingredients
• 4 cups blueberries
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup water
• 2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
• 2 tsp lemon zest
• 2 cups spelt four
• 4 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• pinch of allspice
• 1/4 cup butter
• 1 1/4 cups milk, more if necessary

Directions
1.   In a 9-inch, deep skillet, mix blueberries, sugar, water, lemon juice and zest. Bring berry mixture to a boil then reduce to a simmer.

2. Meanwhile, sift flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and allspice into a bowl. Using a pastry cutter, cut in butter until in coarse crumbs. Mix in the milk using a fork until the dough comes together. (Add milk if the dough is too dry)

3. As the blueberries simmer, drop heaping tablespoons of the dough into the berries. Cover with a lid or tinfoil and allow dumplings to cook, about 12 to 15 minutes.

4. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

For more meal ideas, VISIT sweetpotatochronicles.com.

