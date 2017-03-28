A mom and pop story as second-generation Canadians follow in family footsteps

When Thuy Dinh told her parents she was opening a Vietnamese restaurant, they were not quite ecstatic.

“They thought I was crazy,” laughs the co-owner of Edmonton’s XO Bistro + Bar.

Dinh’s parents are no strangers to the restaurant business, having opened up several eateries, including Ninh Kieu Restaurant in Chinatown, after immigrating to Canada in 1989.

They knew how tough the business could be — but Dinh and her business partner Vincent Lam weren’t planning just any mom and pop establishment, she said.

Dinh is one of a growing number of people from second-generation immigrant families following in their parents’ footsteps and changing the face of Asian cuisine in Canada by putting a twist on traditional fare.

XO Bistro opened earlier this year in Edmonton’s Ice District, and offers Vietnamese street staples like bánh xèo, a crêpe served with meat and sprouts, and Asian-inspired cocktails.

“The restaurant style was changing,” she said. “We wanted an amazing location and modern design, but the food was going to be traditional Vietnamese food.”

Dinh, who helped at her parents’ restaurants all through college, said she worked with her family to create “very traditional” recipes. Her vision was “keeping the food authentic, real Vietnamese food not just fusion,” she said. “People are into trying new things so the menu is small and it changes.”

In Vancouver, siblings Vincent and Amelie Nguyen were busy forging their own way in the world when fate brought them back to the family’s tradition.

Their father Hoang and mother Ly had arrived in Canada from Vietnam in the early '80s and turned a pop-up noodle shop in their back garden into the beloved Pho Hoang, a Vietnamese staple in Mount Pleasant for over 30 years. But when their father passed away seven years ago, the younger Nguyens’ paths changed direction.

“My sister had a whole field in public health, had done her masters in that,” Vincent told Metro. “That was her goal. She had a full-time job. Me myself, I was in medical school.

“Our father passed away and I had to come back. Then I just had my calling. We both did.”

Pho Hoang in its former incarnation closed down in September 2015 but Vincent and Amelie — with their mother’s input — are back serving loyal customers in Anh and Chi (“brother and sister” in Vietnamese) which opened last year with a revamped feel and a fresh menu.

“Second and third generation customers and now still eating with our family,” said Vincent, with Anh and Chi having scooped a number of restaurant awards in its first year in operation. “That’s the reward.”

Tony Phung also knows a thing or two about making a family culinary tradition his own. He saw his parents build a successful Chinese restaurant after moving to Edmonton — then lose it, when the Treasury Restaurant burnt to the ground in a 2012 fire.

When he opened his own restaurant, Grain of Rice, in the west end last year, he wanted to serve traditional Chinese dishes, but embrace local and modern flavours too.

“At the old restaurant, the first few years were horrible for them,” he said of his parents’ experience. “Business, corporate income tax, payroll, they didn’t have a clue. What set (Treasury) apart was the quality of the food."

For many immigrant Chinese families, opening up restaurants were an economic lifeline in a new country, Phung said. His parents met in an English class in the ’80s and, after years at jobs with no upward mobility, they opened their own business.

When Phung, an IT consultant, announced plans to do the same, his parents didn’t understand why he’d take time away from a successful career.