Put a little spring in your hummus with roasted carrots
Hummus generally contains five basic ingredients; chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic and olive oil. Once you have these ingredients combined, it is easy to add other herbs, spices and even roasted carrots — like I do here — to
In the early spring, I love to roast fresh carrots until they are deeply caramelized and puree them to add to the base of chickpeas and tahini. To deepen the golden
Served with flatbread for breakfast in some Mediterranean countries, the protein-rich and fiber-filled chickpeas make hummus a good way to start the day. In the U.S., hummus has become a popular appetizer and snack. Although hummus is sold at virtually all supermarkets, it is so easy to prepare that you really should start making it yourself. Frankly, it also tastes much better than store bought.
The secret to creating the creamiest and freshest hummus is making sure that the skins of the chickpeas are removed and discarded. Many brands of water-packed cooked and canned chickpeas come mostly skinless, so this is not as
Serve the hummus with crudites for a springy colorful snack or appetizer and pita chips. I like to make my own pita chips baked with a light brush of olive oil and seasoned with a sprinkling of coarse salt and za'atar. Once they are seasoned, you can cut them into triangles — six per pita bread is a good size — and bake them in a 350 F. oven until they are crisp.
ROASTED CARROT HUMMUS
Servings: 16 appetizer-sized portions
Start to finish: 50 minutes
1/2 cup well-roasted carrots, cut into small pieces (about 6 small carrots)
Juice of 2 lemons, plus more as needed (about 2 ounces)
Zest of 1 lemon
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnishing hummus
2 generous tablespoons tahini (sesame paste), with some of its oil
2 15-ounce cans drained chickpeas, liquid reserved and skins removed
2 cloves garlic, peeled, or to taste
1 teaspoon sea salt, or more to taste
1/4 teaspoon of white pepper or pinch of cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
Paprika, a sprinkling for garnish
Curly parsley for garnish
Pita chips (homemade or store bought)
Raw vegetables
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Coat carrots with oil and season with salt. Place on a sheet pan and roast carrots. Remove from oven when soft and browned in places, about 30 minutes depending on the size of your carrots. Cut into small pieces and set aside.
Place carrots in a food processor with the lemon juice, lemon zest, tahini and olive oil and process until smooth, about 1 minute.
Put remaining ingredients except the paprika and the parsley in a food processor and begin to process; add a couple of tablespoons of the chickpea liquid and more olive oil as needed to allow the machine to produce a smooth puree. The amount will vary every time you make it based on how much liquid is in the chickpeas.
Taste and adjust the seasoning (I often add more lemon juice).
Serve immediately or chilled in a shallow bowl with pita chips and raw vegetables, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with a bit of paprika and some parsley.
Will keep up to five days in refrigerator.
Nutrition information per serving: 129 calories; 81 calories from fat; 9 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 220 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 3 g protein.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Elizabeth Karmel is a barbecue and Southern foods expert. She is the chef and pit master at online retailer CarolinaCueToGo.com and the author of three books, including "Taming the Flame."
