For a summer cocktail, look no further than a Ginnie Meyer

As we ease on down that road toward spring, you might start dipping your toe back into outdoor living. It starts with two minutes of staring into the sunshine before you huddle back under the blanket, but before you know it, you'll be reading your newspaper al fresco with a cocktail in hand.
That moment requires planning, so it's time to talk spring cocktail. Sure, you could go generic with your old standby, but even small moments deserve to be celebrated with something a little extraordinary.
Let our Ginnie Meyer be your first taste of spring. The drink is a refreshing blend of gin, freshly squeezed Meyer lemon juice, and ginger beer. It's a slow wave goodbye to citrus season as the sun breaks through the clouds.
Like all citrus, Meyer lemons can be squeezed at the peak of their season and their juice frozen for later. Portion 1/2 cup of juice into small zip-top bags to have enough for four cocktails, and sip all year long.
Speaking of ginger, if you've never tried candied ginger, this is a good excuse to grab some at the store to use as a garnish. CIA beverage instructor John Fischer created this cocktail and says, "Candied ginger is so tasty and so much fun because of its heat. My friends and I always try to steal the garnish from each other's glasses."
The recipe calls for simple syrup, which is simple. In a small saucepan, combine equal parts water and sugar, and bring to a boil until the sugar is fully dissolved. One cup of water and one cup of sugar is a convenient quantity to keep on hand.
GINNIE MEYER
Start to finish: 5 minutes
Servings: 1 serving
1 ounce freshly squeezed Meyer lemon juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
2 ounces gin
2 to 4 ounces ginger beer
1 piece of candied ginger
1 mint sprig, for garnish (optional)
Pour the lemon juice, simple syrup, and gin into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake the cocktail like you mean it and strain over fresh ice in a Collins (tall) glass. Top with the ginger beer and garnish with a piece of candied ginger stuck on a toothpick. Top with mint, if desired.
Chef's Note: If you don't have bar measuring tools, you can use a tablespoon measure — 1 ounce is equal to 2 tablespoons.
Nutrition information per serving: 241 calories; 0 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 11 mg sodium; 24 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 0 g protein.
This article was provided to The Associated Press by The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
