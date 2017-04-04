Hold the cheese: Why sticking to the chips is a better party option
When snacking at a social event, grabbing a handful of cheese sticks instead of potato chips could make a major difference to your health.
When snacking at a party, do you dive into the cheese sticks or potato chips?
Skip: Humpty Dumpty Cheese Sticks per 50g (42 sticks)
Calories 310
Fat 23g
Saturated Fat 2g
Sodium 450mg
Pick: Dutch Crunch Potato Chips Kettle Cooked Original per 50g (about 27 chips)
Calories 260
Fat 14g
Saturated 1g
Sodium 220mg
Here’s Why: Equivalent in fat to a Mama Burger with Cheese from A&W
The lesser evil of two high calorie and high fat snacks would be the kettle chips, as they have close to half the fat and sodium. These plain kettle cooked chips are also made with only three natural ingredients: potatoes, oil and salt. Compare that to the cheese sticks, which have over 20 ingredients, excess preservatives added, and are made with more oil and added cheese, increasing the calories and fat. Remember both snacks are still deep fried and offer little nutrition, so enjoy each occasionally and sparingly.
