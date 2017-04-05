Paula Deen plans new seafood restaurant in Savannah area
A
A
Share via Email
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Paula Deen is opening a new seafood restaurant on the same waterfront property outside Savannah where an eatery she co-owned with her brother closed three years ago.
Local media outlets report the celebrity cook plans to open Paula Deen's Creek House in June on Whitemarsh Island. A press release said the menu will feature fried fish, shrimp and grits and other seafood dishes.
It's the same location where another of Deen's business ventures, Uncle Bubba's Oyster House, closed in April 2014. Deen co-owned that restaurant with her brother, Bubba Hiers, but has said she had little involvement in its daily operations.
Uncle Bubba's was at the
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!