Premier Brad Wall rails against protectionism, for trade in U.S. speech
WASHINGTON — Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is using a favourite American food and drink in his rallying cry for free trade and against protectionism.
Wall told a Washington-based conservative think-tank that mustard for hotdogs likely came from Saskatchewan, along with wheat for the bun and barley for the beer to wash it all down.
The premier's speech at The Heritage Foundation focused on trade between Canada and the United States, and he noted that the U.S. has a trade surplus with Canada.
Wall also said many sectors of both economies, such as energy, manufacturing and supply chains, are closely integrated.
The premier said it's probably time for an update to NAFTA after nearly 25 years, but he says "cavalier and reckless protectionist-infused rhetoric" has to be avoided.
U.S. President Donald Trump wants to determine which countries are using abusive trade practices to run export surpluses and Canada is among those to be examined.
Trump signed an executive order last Friday demanding a study within 90 days of all the ways other countries allegedly pull fast ones on the United States through anti-competitive trade practices.
