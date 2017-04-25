Making butter better

The U.S. president is not exactly over the moon about the Canadian dairy industry’s system of price controls, production quotas and limited imports. He has called Canada’s rules a “complete and total disaster” and promised “very big changes” to the two countries’ trading relationship.

For Canadian farmers trying to shield their industry from global market forces, and American, Australian and New Zealand milk producers who want to compete, this is a life-and-death issue. They have families to feed.

But consumers have mouths to fill too – preferably with premium butter. And this spat could have big implications for butter lovers.

Canadian butter, though tasty – it’s butter, after all – is a commodity product. Nearly all of it is exactly 80 per cent fat, the mandated minimum, and it’s made from cream that farmers pool together (there’s a separate pool for organic dairy).

Bumping up the fat content just a little – to 82 or 84 per cent – elevates ho-hum butter into something luxurious. High-fat European butters contain significantly less water, resulting in flaky pastries, rich sauces and the tastiest toast.

But butter imports to Canada are capped at just over three tonnes per year. The fancy European butters available at a few farmers’ markets and specialty stores are subject to high tariffs and they're eye-wateringly expensive.

Some small producers and a couple of Canadian companies have stepped in to meet the demand for specialty butters – organic, grass fed and, yes, even a few with that magical extra fat.

If you can’t find high-fat butter at your local market (and there’s a good chance you won’t), “cultured” “European-style” butter is the next best thing. The bacteria added to the cream before it’s churned lend a tangy taste and a more “buttery” butter flavour – you won’t even miss the extra fat. Much.

Churn84 European style salted butter

An ultra-rich spread from Eastern Ontario’s Stirling Creamery (84 per cent fat)

COWS creamery butter

This Prince Edward Island creamery makes its European-style butter in unsalted, sea-salted, and cultured versions. (84 per cent fat)

PC Black label Normandy style butter

This highly find-able butter from Loblaws is an old standby as premium products go. It has a tangy taste but the same amount of fat as typical grocery varieties. (80 per cent fat)

Riviera Petit Pot Salted Butter

This Quebec creation contains crunchy flakes of sea salt and comes in a fun reusable container. (80 per cent fat)

Avalon certified organic butter