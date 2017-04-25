Life / Food

Taco Bell bringing beer to Canadian restaurants

Taco Bell has announced plans to begin selling alcohol at Canadian restaurants, similar to the sudsy offerings at American

Getty Images

Taco Bell has announced plans to begin selling alcohol at Canadian restaurants, similar to the sudsy offerings at American "Cantina" locations.

Taco Bell’s Canadian eateries will have a new menu offering just in time for summer: Alcohol.

The fast food chain announced Tuesday that beer will be sold to its customers of legal drinking age, beginning with the company’s flagship store on Queen West in Toronto.

The company has been serving alcohol at select "Cantina" restaurants in the U.S. since 2015.

“In the last five years, Taco Bell Canada has experienced tremendous growth,” said Taco Bell Canada general manager Amanda Clark. “This announcement highlights how committed we are to further growing our business.”

Alongside the suds announcement, the company also unveiled an ambitious ten-year plan to expand their Canadian footprint to 700 restaurants – up from their current 170.

Those new restaurants will also be getting a significant design overhaul, including open kitchen layouts and “shareable menus,” according to the release.

“At the core of our new design, we stay true to our Californian heritage,” Clark said. “Our initiatives are propelled by what (customers) really want, and when it comes to dining experiences, we’re not afraid to let millennials take the driver’s seat.”

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...