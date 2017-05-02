Life / Food

Why an applesauce a day is unlikley to keep the dentist away from your kid's teeth

A seemingly wholesome lunchbox snack could be packing too much of the sweet stuff

A seemingly wholesome snack could be packing too much of the sweet stuff.

Pick this
Mott’s Fruitsations + Fibre Unsweetened Raspberry Applesauce
Per 1 container (111g)
Calories 50
Fat 0g
Sugar 11g

Skip this:
Mott’s Fruitsations Strawberry Applesauce
Per 1 container (113g)
Calories 90
Fat 0g
Sugar 21g

Here's why: Equivalent to 5 Oreo cookies in sugar
Applesauce is a classic snack to pack for a child’s lunch, and with apple right in the name, we may assume it is just as healthy as a piece of fruit.
However, the sweetened versions of applesauce, with added glucose and fructose, are no stellar snack – one container has as much sugar as five Oreo cookies!
A simple swap to the unsweetened option gives you an easy on-the-go snack that’s just as tasty. Make sure you look closely at the label for the unsweetened version.

 

