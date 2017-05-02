We're screaming for ice cream ... less

Judging by the lines around the block for the latest sweet treats and the number of preposterously decadent creations showing up under #icecreamporn on Instagram, you would never guess the ice cream business is really feeling a chill.

Canadians eat about half as much ice cream as we did 20 years ago.

In 1997, average consumption was 10.35 litres per person per year. In 2016, it was just 4.28 litres, according to StatsCan figures cited by the Canadian Dairy Information Centre (These numbers don't tell the whole story, as ice-cream lookalikes, labelled "frozen dessert," came on the market in 2007.)

“Everyone still loves ice cream, but we’re eating it less often,” said Kathy Perrotta, vice president of marketing at the polling firm Ipsos Canada. She tracks Canadians’ eating habits in granular detail.

“What’s driving the decline is ice cream from a box or a carton,” but individual treats like juice bars are still selling well, she said.

Perrotta said ice cream is transitioning away from being primarily a family dessert that’s bought in bulk and stored in the freezer in anticipation of a daily after-dinner treat.

Instead, it’s a snack — which means it’s in competition with everything from potato chips to yogurt, cookies and fruit. And it’s losing out to all of them.

The notion of dessert in general is on the decline, Perrotta added.

Less than 15 per cent of all dinners eaten in Canada, be they restaurant or home-cooked, include dessert. Ice cream sales have also taken a hit as concerns about children’s sugar consumption have grown.

But that doesn’t mean the ice cream business is heading into a deep freeze. Adults over 55 have continued the ice-cream-swilling habits of their youth. And 25 to 34-year-old urbanites are driving sales of single-serve cones and cups from ice cream parlours, Perrota said.

Millennials have a propensity to blow their growing wealth on whatever food is “the in thing” — and that could include new ice cream flavours Perrotta said have the potential to “reinvigorate” the category.

Sometimes, fads turn into long-term consumption habits, she added.

But for now, ice cream is being “pigeonholed” as a special-occasion food.

Here are five extra-special ice cream trends you might want to seek out this summer.

