Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of Saskatoon food manufacturing plant
SASKATOON — Two people were taken to hospital and 26 others were treated on scene after a carbon monoxide leak at a Saskatoon food manufacturing and labelling plant.
A Hazmat team and firefighters responded to a report of employees at Speciality Distributing feeling ill on Wednesday afternoon.
The building was quickly evacuated.
MD Ambulance officials said two women, ages 43 and 46, were taken to hospital after their carbon monoxide exposure levels wouldn't lower with oxygen.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said carbon monoxide levels in the building were recorded at 65 parts per million, well above the maximum recommended level of nine parts per million.
It was determined a propane fueled forklift was the origin of the carbon monoxide.
