Avoiding gluten may do more harm than good, study suggests

People who eschew gluten for non-medical reasons may be doing more harm than good to their health, a new study suggests.

Gluten-free diets have become much more common in recent years, largely buoyed by a belief that avoiding food like bread and pasta helps curb obesity.

That belief is inaccurate, perhaps dangerously so, warns The BMJ study.

“Short of strict gluten avoidance, people may reduce gluten in their diet owing to beliefs that this practice carries general health benefits,” the authors wrote.

Gluten is a protein found in grains and any form of wheat, meaning it has underpinned human diets for centuries. That history is not enough to thwart the gluten-free fad, however. A Rutgers University study found that the number of people who identified as gluten-free tripled between 2009 and 2014.

A small proportion of the population – thought to be about one per cent – suffer from celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that makes them completely intolerant to even tiny amounts of gluten. The study’s results, however, exclusively focus on non-celiac participants.

The BMJ study began 26 years ago when researchers began probing the eating habits of 100,000 participants to determine if there was a link between gluten consumption and heart disease.

The results, which were published on May 2, found no link between long-term consumption of gluten and heart disease. However, they did raise some red flags when it comes to total avoidance.

Perhaps the most severe drawback of going gluten-free is missing out on the benefits of whole grains, which contain plenty of dietary fibre while also helping control appetite by making a person feel full.

“Long term dietary intake of gluten was not associated with risk of coronary heart disease,” the study concluded. “However the avoidance of gluten may result in reduced beneficial whole grains.