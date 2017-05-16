Dip into the salsa vs. ranch debate and become a smarter snacker
Your favourite dip could have you diving into calories and fat.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Your favourite dip could have you diving into calories and fat.
Pick this: Tostitos Medium Salsa (Per 4 Tbsp)
Calories 20
Fat 0g
Saturated Fat 0g
Sodium 520mg
Skip this: Ruffles Ranch Flavoured Dip (Per 4 Tbsp)
Calories 120
Fat 10g
Saturated Fat 1g
Sodium 400mg
Here's why: Equivalent to a Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich in fat
Chips and dip are the ultimate snack combo, but the dip you choose makes all the difference when it comes to excess calories and fat. Stick with a tomato-based salsa that is mainly vegetables, which provides some vitamins and minerals for a lighter option. The creamy and savoury ranch dip doesn’t offer anything nutritionally, is filled with additives, and the vegetable oil adds unnecessary calories and fat. Always snack in moderation however, as they both have excess sodium.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance
-
Man decapitates mom on Mother's Day, then stabs clerk at Oregon grocery store
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!