Life / Food

Dip into the salsa vs. ranch debate and become a smarter snacker

Your favourite dip could have you diving into calories and fat.

Your favourite dip could have you diving into calories and fat. 

Pick this: Tostitos Medium Salsa (Per 4 Tbsp)
Calories 20
Fat 0g
Saturated Fat 0g
Sodium 520mg

Skip this: Ruffles Ranch Flavoured Dip  (Per 4 Tbsp)  
Calories 120
Fat 10g
Saturated Fat 1g
Sodium 400mg

Here's why: Equivalent to a Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich in fat
Chips and dip are the ultimate snack combo, but the dip you choose makes all the difference when it comes to excess calories and fat. Stick with a tomato-based salsa that is mainly vegetables, which provides some vitamins and minerals for a lighter option. The creamy and savoury ranch dip doesn’t offer anything nutritionally, is filled with additives, and the vegetable oil adds unnecessary calories and fat. Always snack in moderation however, as they both have excess sodium.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...