Cider, radler, and even "lagerita": Canadians reach for lighter drinks this patio season

Another scorching summer is about to hit, and for Canadians that usually means one thing – drinking.

“Patio season, dock season, hipster in parks: No matter what kind of Canadian you are, you drink beer in the summer,” said Crystal Luxmore, a beer sommelier and beverage writer who runs craft beer tasting events with the Beer Sisters in Toronto.

But, “people want to be able to ... have a few on the patio and not feel too tipsy in the heat,” Luxmore said – hence the explosion in the popularity of lighter drinks with less than five per cent alcohol by volume.

Cider sales have been surging since 2014. The lightly alcoholic Aperol spritz was so popular last summer that importers had trouble keeping it on store shelves.

And the beverage known as a radler in Germany and a shandy in the British Isles – essentially equal parts beer and some kind of non-alcoholic fruit drink such as pop, juice, or lemonade – has been on the rise in Canada for about seven years, Luxmore said. It's exploded in recent summers as both giants like Molson and craft breweries have increased their offerings.

It’s all part of the trend away from super-sweet, highlighter-hued coolers.

“We’re more health conscious, even what comes into alcohol. Beer is a natural product. Combining that with real juice or fresh zested fruit seems healthier for us than a glucose-fructose-laden alco-pop.”

Luxmore said she has seen breweries increasingly experimenting with beers that have fruit smashed directly in – zest and all, resulting in bolder-flavoured tipples that are still fairly low in alcohol.

She also expects to see a continued rise in full-strength beers sweetened with natural fruit – blueberry lager, watermelon wheat beer, and hoppy IPAs mixed with tropical fruits.

Demographics has something to do with it: One of the only groups of Canadians whose alcohol consumption is increasing is younger women.

Traditionally, radlers and ciders are considered “fruity and girly,” and concoctions like the Bud Light Lime-A-Rita are clearly marketed at women, Luxmore said.

But, “the way a craft brewery does a radler – citrusy, dry, not too sweet – appeals to men and women,” she said. “Increasingly, it’s not a lady thing to drink fruit beer.”

Afternoon sips

Snakebite

A 50/50 mix of cider and lager or Guiness is a snakebite. Add a dash of blackcurrant drink such as Ribena and you have the British speciality snakebite & black.

Lagerita

Several different recipes for this trendy drink exist. Here's one: Mix the juice of one lime with a couple of tablespoons of simple syrup or agave. Pour into an ice-filled beer glass rimmed with sugar or a sugar-salt combo and fill with your favourite lager. If you want a boozy version, add a splash of tequila.

Blood orange shandy