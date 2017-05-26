Wine, sake and orange juice makes a memorable cocktail
As any food lover knows, our culinary creations have a natural best friend, one that is so ingrained in the food world that the Culinary Institute of America has entire programs dedicated to its study — wine.
And while being a wine expert is not essential to the enjoyment of a glass of wine, there is a satisfaction that comes from knowing your way around a wine list. Luckily, the CIA has you covered.
UKU ROUGE
Servings: 1
Start to finish: 5 minutes
2 ounces Junmai-style sake
1 ounce sweet vermouth
1 ounce freshly squeezed orange juice
1 ounce Cotes du Rhone, or other medium-bodied red wine
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the sake, vermouth, and orange juice. Shake vigorously, then strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
Holding a spoon cup-side-down over the glass, slowly pour the wine over the back of the spoon, so that it falls gently into the glass and floats above the other ingredients.
Nutrition information per serving: 156 calories; 1 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 4 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 1 g protein.
This article was provided to The Associated Press by The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
