Conagra recalling spaghetti and meatball products

WASHINGTON — Conagra is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products because they were misbranded and contain milk, an allergen that wasn't listed on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the products.

Among the items in the recall are:

14.75-oz. cans with "Libby's spaghetti and meatballs made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with "Del Pino's spaghetti & meatballs made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with "Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with "Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs Made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with "Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with "Chef Boyardee Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The products, which were produced on January 5 and January 12 and shipped nationwide, include establishment number "EST. 794M" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Conagra Brands Inc. said Monday that it became aware of the problem on June 6, when an ingredient supplier said that the bread crumbs used in the recalled products potentially contained milk, which wasn't disclosed on the label.

Consumers are advised to either throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.