Milk recalled in Vancouver Island; may contain pieces of metal
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) is recalling some milk products sold on Vancouver Island because they may contain pieces of metal.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall covers four-litre jugs of 3.25 per cent homogenized milk and two per cent partly skimmed milk sold under the Foremost brand.
A news release from the CFIA doesn't say how the metal may have gotten into the milk — only that it may contain "sharp metal objects."
Consumers are urged to thrown out the affected milk or return it to the store where purchased.
The CFIA says the recall was initiated by the company and there have been no reported injuries linked to consuming this milk.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
Defence makes closing arguments in William Sandeson murder trial, says he's 'not a criminal mastermind'
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!