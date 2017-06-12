Life / Food

Milk recalled in Vancouver Island; may contain pieces of metal

OTTAWA — Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) is recalling some milk products sold on Vancouver Island because they may contain pieces of metal.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall covers four-litre jugs of 3.25 per cent homogenized milk and two per cent partly skimmed milk sold under the Foremost brand.

A news release from the CFIA doesn't say how the metal may have gotten into the milk — only that it may contain "sharp metal objects."

Consumers are urged to thrown out the affected milk or return it to the store where purchased.

The CFIA says the recall was initiated by the company and there have been no reported injuries linked to consuming this milk.

