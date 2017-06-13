COOKING ON DEADLINE: Greek Tabbouleh Salad
A
A
This is a Mediterranean twist on a classic Middle Eastern bulgur wheat salad, with very approachable
It's also a great portable dish, perfect for bringing to a potluck or serving outside for a Fourth of July get-together.
In this recipe, the bulgur "cooks" by soaking in liquid, absorbing fresh lemon juice along with the water. That really brightens up the earthy
It's a great dish to keep in the front of your mind during the summer months when ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and fat bunches of herbs are readily available. This recipe is adapted from my second cookbook, "Dinner Solved!"
___
GREEK TABBOULEH SALAD
Serves 6 to 8 as a side dish
Start to finish: 2
___
1
1
Finely grated juice and zest of 2 lemons
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, finely minced
3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley leaves
3 tablespoons minced fresh mint leaves
1 teaspoon kosher or coarse salt
1 seedless cucumber, diced (peeled or not, your choice)
1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1/3 cup slivered Kalamata olives
2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano
___
Pour the bulgur into a large bowl and add the hot water and lemon juice. Stir and cover. Let sit at room temperature for 2 hours, until the bulgur has absorbed all of the liquid, or place it in the fridge for at least 4 hours.
Add the lemon zest, olive oil, onion, garlic, parsley, mint, and salt and pepper to the bulgur and combine well. Stir in the cucumber and tomatoes. Add the feta, olives and oregano, and toss gently to combine.
___
Nutritional information: 336 calories; 179 calories from fat; 20 g fat (5 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 17 mg cholesterol; 358 mg sodium; 34 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 8 g protein.
___
Katie Workman has written two cookbooks focused on easy, family-friendly cooking, "Dinner Solved!" and "The Mom 100 Cookbook." She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman
