Cut down on sugar in your milk alternative: Rose Reisman

Your favourite almond milk beverage may have more sugar than you bargained for.

Unsweetened vs. sweetened almond milk

Your favourite “healthy” milk alternative may have more sugar than you bargained for.

Pick this: Almond Breeze Unsweetened Chocolate Non-Dairy Beverage (Per cup)
Calories 40
Fat 3.5g
Saturated Fat 0.3g
Sugar 0g

Skip this: Almond Breeze Sweetened Chocolate Non-Dairy Beverage (Per cup)
Calories 120
Fat 3g
Saturated Fat 0.3g
Sugar 20g

Here's why: Equivalent in sugar to a chocolate chunk cookie from Tim Hortons
When you think of almond milk, one automatically assumes it’s a healthy non-dairy beverage. Take a closer look — to start, there is only 2% of almonds in a serving and little protein. The drink is mostly water. When grabbing a container, be mindful that both the unsweetened and sweetened boxes look the same. The sweetened contains a significant amount of sugar — 5 tsp per cup, and three times the calories. Skip the unnecessary sugar in your drink by sticking to the unsweetened version. To enhance the flavour, add it to cereals, oatmeal, coffee or smoothies.

