Cut down on sugar in your milk alternative: Rose Reisman
Your favourite almond milk beverage may have more sugar than you bargained for.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Unsweetened vs. sweetened almond milk
Your favourite “healthy” milk alternative may have more sugar than you bargained for.
Pick this: Almond Breeze Unsweetened Chocolate Non-Dairy Beverage (Per cup)
Calories 40
Fat 3.5g
Saturated Fat 0.3g
Sugar 0g
Skip this: Almond Breeze Sweetened Chocolate Non-Dairy Beverage (Per cup)
Calories 120
Fat 3g
Saturated Fat 0.3g
Sugar 20g
Here's why: Equivalent in sugar to a chocolate chunk cookie from Tim Hortons
When you think of almond milk, one automatically assumes it’s a healthy non-dairy beverage. Take a closer look — to start, there is only 2% of almonds in a serving and little protein. The drink is mostly water. When grabbing a container, be mindful that both the unsweetened and sweetened boxes look the same. The sweetened contains a significant amount of sugar — 5 tsp per cup, and three times the calories. Skip the unnecessary sugar in your drink by sticking to the unsweetened version. To enhance the flavour, add it to cereals, oatmeal, coffee or smoothies.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
-
Four people arrested after man roughed up during armed home invasion in Halifax
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!