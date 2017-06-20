Life / Food

Count on high amounts of preservatives and sodium in pepperettes: Rose Reisman

Look for a leaner option within this unhealthy snack option.

Choose Piller’s Original Turkey Bites over Schneiders Pepperettes Pepperoni.

Torstar News Service

Choose Piller’s Original Turkey Bites over Schneiders Pepperettes Pepperoni.

Those sausage sticks can be a super salty snack.

Pick this: Piller’s Original Turkey Bites
Per 2 sausages (56 g)
Calories 100
Fat 5 g
Saturated fat 1 g
Sodium 420 mg
Protein 12 g

Skip this: Schneiders Pepperettes Pepperoni
Per 2 pepperettes (50 g)
Calories 190
Fat 14 g
Saturated fat 5 g
Sodium 920 mg
Protein 13 g

Here’s why: Equivalent in sodium to a serving of Honey Garlic Chicken from Manchu Wok.
From camping to the lunch bag, portable sausage snacks have long been a favourite for many. We know they aren’t the healthiest snack, as both brands are filled with preservatives and sodium nitrite. Schneiders Pepperettes do not need to be refrigerated, which means loads of sodium have been added, as well as hydrogenated palm oil. For the occasional savoury snack, opt for Piller’s Turkey Bites, which is a leaner option with almost half the calories and sodium, and a third of the fat.

Honey Garlic Chicken from Manchu Wok is high in sodium.

Torstar News Service

Honey Garlic Chicken from Manchu Wok is high in sodium.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...