She bakes a mean cake: Entrepreneur makes Internet bullies eat their words

Think back to the dumbest thing you’ve ever said online – an impulsive rude comment, an off-topic rant, that one time you felt the need to correct a stranger’s grammar.



Now imagine being forced to eat your words.

That’s what Kat Thek’s new Brooklyn-based business does.

It’s called Troll Cakes, and it’s double-billed as a bakery and detective agency.

For $35 US, Thek, an amateur baker, will use icing or fondant letters to adorn a cake with a mean or dimwitted comment and send it to the offender along with the message, "Congratulations! Your Internet Comment has been made into a Troll Cake” and a printout of the post pasted to the inside of the box.

She got the idea back in April. She sent her first, childishly decorated cake (that’s part of the charm) to someone who snipped, “Your momma be so disappointed in you” on Dolly Parton’s Facebook page.

Thek is not necessarily trying to get trolls to change their ways. “It’s just funny," she said. "When you (get trolled) your instinct is to have hurt feelings. Well, they should have hurt feelings. They did something embarrassing, something petty and mean. (The cake) ends up being like throwing a boomerang and hitting yourself.”

For $60, she’ll track down the troll and send the cake to their home or workplace – preferably workplace.



“It's easier to verify, and funnier,” Thek said. “Because if something like that comes to your office it’s kind of expected that you share it. I love the idea of someone getting a surprise cake and having to tell co-workers what they did, or having to say, ‘You can’t see my cake!’”

Although the compact chocolate-chip brownie cakes travel well, Troll Cakes does not yet ship outside the continental U.S.

A big part of the business is the “Tiny Hands Special,” where Thek will ice a cake with one of Donald Trump’s tweets and send it to the White House. “We need a president who isn’t a laughing stock to the entire world,” from 2014, is a favourite.

But the vast majority of orders are people sending cakes to friends after someone got “a little too on their high horse” on social media, Thek said.