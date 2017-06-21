Life / Food

Have we reached peak pineapple?

Pineapples are currently the golden child of the design world. They're gracing everything from pencil cases to bedspreads to shot glasses.

This week Lena Dunham’s newsletter said the sunny yellow delicacy is the ultimate symbol of feminism – because it's not a banana? We don’t totally get that, to be honest. But we know pineapples are currently the golden child of the design world.

Here are a few of our favourite examples of this tropical trend.

Wild Eye black and gold pineapple bar set

$20, sears.ca

COLLECTION 18 pineapple printed baseball cap

$28, thebay.com

CANVAS pineapple outdoorstring lights

$32, canadiantire.ca

Sonix pineapple iPhone 6 plus/7 plus case

$44, urbanoutfitters.com

Mid-heel denim shoes with pineapple detail

$50, Zara.com

Tropical pineapple tie

$40, simons.ca

Pineapple welcome wallpaper, 8m x 9m

$198, anthropologie.com

Pineapple drink floatie

$6 ebay.ca 

