Have we reached peak pineapple?
Pineapples are currently the golden child of the design world. They're gracing everything from pencil cases to bedspreads to shot glasses.
Everybody seems to be pining for pineapple this season. They're gracing everything from pencil cases to bedspreads to shot glasses.
This week Lena Dunham’s newsletter said the sunny yellow delicacy is the ultimate symbol of feminism – because it's not a banana? We don’t totally get that, to be honest. But we know pineapples are currently the golden child of the design world.
Here are a few of our favourite examples of this tropical trend.
Wild Eye black and gold pineapple bar set
$20, sears.ca
COLLECTION 18 pineapple printed baseball cap
$28, thebay.com
CANVAS pineapple outdoorstring lights
$32, canadiantire.ca
Sonix pineapple iPhone 6 plus/7 plus case
$44, urbanoutfitters.com
Mid-heel denim shoes with pineapple detail
$50, Zara.com
Tropical pineapple tie
$40, simons.ca
Pineapple welcome wallpaper, 8m x 9m
$198, anthropologie.com
Pineapple drink floatie
$6 ebay.ca
