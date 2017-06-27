10 ways to add strawberries to your summer
Salads, desserts and even a berry barbecue sauce
Local berries are just coming into season, which means it’s time to eat them in every way imaginable. Jam, pie and smoothies are great, but here are some new ideas to add delight to this year’s bounty.
1. Spicy-Sweet Cucumber Salad
Stir equal parts chopped English cucumber and sliced strawberries. Season with chopped fresh basil and mint, a drizzle of seasoned rice vinegar and a pinch of hot red chili flakes. Serve with grilled shrimp and jasmine rice.
2. Strawberry-Vanilla Butter
Mash chopped strawberries with a drizzle of honey and a few drops of vanilla. Mash in about double the amount of room-temperature unsalted butter. Chill to set then spread on toast or scones.
3. Rosewater Cream Dessert
Combine vanilla Mediterranean yogurt with a few drops of rose water and a pinch of cinnamon. Spoon into small dessert bowls and top with sliced strawberries. Sprinkle with coarsely crushed amaretti cookies.
4. Avocado-Feta Salad with Chicken and Strawberries
Make a salad of baby spinach and thinly sliced red onion. Top with sliced grilled chicken, sliced ripe avocado, crumbled feta and sliced strawberries. Drizzle with white balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt.
5. Strawberry Lemonade Slushies
Combine frozen concentrated lemonade with equal parts chopped strawberries, water and ice in a blender. Puree until smooth. Serve immediately.
6. Chocolate-Strawberry Icebox Cake
Layer chocolate wafer cookies with sliced strawberries and sweetened whipped cream in a large circle on a large serving platter. After three layers, top with a final layer of sliced berries. Cover and chill 6 hours then slice and serve.
7. Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Combine a few strawberries with one part red-wine vinegar and two parts extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt in a small blender. Puree just until smooth. Stir in a spoonful of poppy seeds. Drizzle over Boston lettuce, and garnish with chopped strawberries and chopped toasted almonds.
8. Strawberry Sangria
Fill a large pitcher halfway small whole strawberries. Pour in a bottle of dry rosé wine, a glass of apple juice, the juice of 1 lemon and a generous splash of orange liqueur (such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier). Chill 4 to 6 hours before serving.
9. Ice Wine Berry Cakes
Stir chopped strawberries with a little ice wine (or any sweet white wine) and a spoonful of sugar. Let stand at room temperature 2 hours. Stir and spoon over toasted sliced pound cake and top with fresh basil leaves.
10. Strawberry BBQ Sauce
Combine almost overripe strawberries with store-bought barbecue sauce in a small blender. Puree until smooth. Brush over grilled chicken during the last 2 minutes of cooking, and serve additional sauce on side.
