Food Race: Building a truly Cancon menu

When the Ritz-Carlton Toronto decided to send someone to eat their way across Canada in 24 hours, they knew just who to call.

Culinary agent Daniel Craig.

The hotel’s executive chef embarked last Wednesday on The Great Canadian Food Race, a frantic one-day, six-city, nearly 5,000-kilometre tour across the country. Joining him was trusty sidekick Kevin Durkee, a self-avowed dairy lover and owner of the Culinary Adventure Company in Toronto.

Starting at midnight June 21 from the home of Confederation, Charlottetown, the gastronomic duo raced westward to Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto and Calgary before arriving just before midnight in Vancouver.

Their mission? Sourcing quintessential Canadian ingredients to be used in a Taste of Canada menu at the Ritz-Carlton’s restaurant, TOCA. It will start being served on Canada Day.

“It was a nice big way to put Canada front and centre for Canada 150,” says Durkee. “We have a big country, we have big ideas, we have big food.”

The inspiration for this adventure was taken from a series of Toronto-based culinary tours curated by Durkee for guests of the hotel.

“We tell (local) stories through food,” explains Durkee.

“The Canadian story is not only delicious, but stands toe-to-toe with some of the best products in the world. By celebrating that with this tour, it allows us to share that in our own small way and celebrate local vendors as well.”

From the seafood in our oceans and the artisanal cheeses of Ontario and Quebec, to Toronto’s humble peameal sandwich and the classic cocktails and big steaks of Calgary, Craig believes Canada has it all.

“We’re blessed to live in one of the best food countries in the world because of the range, because of our size, because of our diversity,” says Craig.

FLY, LAND, EAT ... REPEAT

Here is a look at how Daniel Craig and Kevin Durkee spent their coast-to-coast tour of Canada:

12 a.m. AT: Charlottetown

The duo started with a midnight visit to the home of Confederation where they gorged on fresh Atlantic lobster, P.E.I.’s famed potatoes, and authentic Montreal cheese curds.

6 a.m. AT: Halifax

Wild blueberries, local granola and yogurt made for a hearty and healthy breakfast parfait in Halifax.

11 a.m. ET: Ottawa

A mid-morning visit to the By-Ward Market yielded an array of incredible cheeses from the Ottawa Valley and Quebec. An aged Lankaaster Gouda, a Bleu Bénédictin and a Tomme De Grosses Îles were paired with drizzles of silky, aerated maple butter.

2 p.m. ET: Toronto

Lunch at the St. Lawrence Market — birthplace of Toronto’s signature peameal bacon sandwich — had to include a stop at the Carousel Bakery according to Durkee. The duo paired their sandwiches with crisp cider and cold beer from local artisanal brewers.

7:30 p.m. MT: Calgary

“No question, it had to be steak and Caesars when we landed,” says Durkee, noting the city’s pride at being the birthplace of Canada’s beloved cocktail. The twosome enjoyed rib-eye and T-bone steaks at Julius Caesar’s Steakhouse and Lounge in Calgary.

11:30 p.m. PT: Vancouver