New Brunswick man killed when food truck slams into back of transport truck
NEGUAC, N.B. — Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old New Brunswick man who was killed in a collision between a transport truck and a food truck.
They say a food truck ran into the back of a transport truck in Neguac at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the man from Moncton was a passenger in the food truck and died at the scene of the accident on rue Principale.
The food truck driver was taken to hospital in Tracadie, but the extent of the driver's injuries were not clear.
An RCMP accident reconstruction analyst inspected the scene, which was closed to traffic for three hours.
