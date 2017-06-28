USDA: Maine blueberry prices sunk to 10-year low in 2016
A
A
Share via Email
DEBLOIS, Maine — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Maine's wild blueberry growers saw another decrease in crop value in 2016.
Wild blueberries are one of Maine's most recognized agriculture products. Production of the blueberries has been high in recent years, and crept up a little less than one
But prices have sunk to a 10-year low. The USDA says growers received 27 cents per pound for the blueberries last year, down 19 cents from 2015 and 33 cents from 2014. The berries sold for more than a dollar a pound as recently as 2007.
Maine agriculture officials are seeking new ways to promote the blueberries. The crop has suffered in part due to surplus supply and competition with Canada, where the dollar is weaker.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged with second degree murder in 2011 death of Angela Hall
-
Port of Halifax to welcome its biggest ship yet - the 349-metre Zim Antwerp
-
Police seek suspects who took horse statue from park and placed it on school roof
-
'Destruction of their culture:' Halifax protest aims to expose Canada 150
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.