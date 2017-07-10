Teen charged with assault for allegedly hurling slice of pizza at bystander
Police say the slice of pizza was thrown from a car.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An 18-year-old Newfoundland man is facing an assault charge for allegedly hurling a slice of pizza at a bystander.
Police say a property owner in St. John's was near Thorburn Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when somebody in a vehicle passed by.
Police say someone in the car threw a slice of pizza at the bystander.
It's believed the slice missed its mark.
Police reviewed the property owner's video surveillance and have charged a teen with assault.
(VOCM)
