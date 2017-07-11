Grate expectations: A list of fancy European cheeses Canadians may see this fall

Cheese importers and cheese lovers in Canada are, ahem, whey eager for the new Canada-EU trade deal, CETA, to come into provisional effect Sept. 21.



The agreement was supposed to be set in motion on Canada Day, but the much-delayed process squeaked to a halt thanks to a dispute over dairy products.



Under the deal, Canada’s imports of European cheeses, mostly fancy varieties, are set to more than double in the next six years. That works out to an extra 18,500 tonnes of cheese per year (516 grams for every man, woman and child, not that we’re counting).

The Canadian dairy industry is extremely cheesed about this. They've been wrangling over what fraction of those tonnes of cheesy deliciousness will be imported by established dairy businesses in Canada, and how much will be handled by new players entering the market. CETA guarantees at least 30 per cent to new importers, and recent reports suggest a 60-40 split, heavily favouring our domestic dairies.

But enough about economics. Let’s talk cheese.

Despite the bellyaching, CETA is expected to go ahead, said Kurt Huebner, a professor of European integration at the University of British Columbia.

“For consumers there could be more choices and different kinds of cheeses we haven’t seen before,” he said. “It’s up to importers. CETA only determines the amount (of cheese).”

Huebner sees the deal as a win-win for Canadian cheese makers and cheese eaters.

“It’s a trend in modern societies — the upper and middle classes are interested in dining differently. The same thing happened with wine.”



The dairy industry, Huebner said, is looking at it as a zero-sum game, whereas they may actually benefit from the increased availability of unusual cheeses.

“We have wonderful Canadian artisan cheese makers. If you see this from a dynamic point of view, (with CETA) more consumers will be drawn into the consumption of cheese.”

Potential imports:



Here’s a small sampling of the European cheeses that could be coming to a supermarket near you as soon as this fall.

Boerenkaas

Origin: Netherlands

A strong, aged Gouda shot through with crunchy, salty bits that form when proteins crystallize.

Taleggio

Origin: Italy

A tangy, mild cheese made since ancient times — a great beginner’s introduction to stinky cheese because it smells much stronger than it tastes.

Cabrales

Origin: Spain

One of the bluest blue cheeses: It’s so sharp and sour it makes you pucker.

Boerenkaas

Origin: Netherlands

A strong, aged Gouda shot through with crunchy, salty bits that form when proteins crystallize.

Mimolette

Origin: France

A nutty, fruity, electric-orange cheese that is shaped like a cannonball and tastes a bit like butterscotch.