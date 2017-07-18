Cooking for camping: Food dehydrator reduces waste

Free day access to national parks all year long in celebration of Canada 150 is spurring interest in the outdoors this summer.

And that means camping food. Traditional car-camping fare — fire-roasted hot dogs, s’mores and the like — is pretty great. But with some special skills and a bit of advance planning, it’s still possible to eat complex and delicious meals, even if you’re heading into the wilderness on foot.

Just ask Alison Smedley. She’s been canoe tripping and hiking since she was small, and with experience, she has turned wilderness cooking into an art.

Smedley, a 29-year-old library employee from Ottawa, recently got back from a four-night backpacking trip in Newfoundland’s Gros Morne National Park with the hiking partner she calls “the original badass”: Her mom. They prepared all their food in advance using a food dehydrator, a trendy kitchen appliance with trays for drying sauces or sliced foods, a heating element and a fan to keep air circulating.

Rehydrated and warmed up on the trail, those meals immensely sweetened the 35-kilometre, highly rugged journey Smedley and her mother took.

On longer walking trips, minimizing weight and waste are top priorities: Campers’ “Leave No Trace” philosophy means carrying out any garbage generated on the trail.

Freeze-dried, just-add-water backpacking meals are popular but pricey, bulky and bad for the environment.

Drying foods keep for months and are dramatically lighter than fresh — many fruits and vegetables are 80 per cent water or more.

And it’s not just dried fruits and jerky. Thinly spread tomato or bottled pad thai sauce dries into leather that is easily perked up again with a little warm water. Low-fat ricotta tastes great dried and reconstituted, Smedley said, and the best dinner on her recent trip was Cajun shrimp with rice. She cooked the shrimp ahead of time then sliced them in half and dehydrated them.

Laurie Ann March, the Brant County, Ont., author of backcountry cookbooks such as A Fork in the Trail, said she’s seen a jump in the popularity of dehydrating camp food at home.

“Part of the reason for this seems to be the interest in whole foods, plus many folks have special dietary needs,” she said.

Premade pouch dinners set March’s family back $30 to $40 plus tax per meal. So she likes to double dinner recipes at home and dehydrate the leftovers for a future trip on the trail.

Smedley’s favourite camping dish is zucchini pancakes, cooked over a lightweight, naphtha-fuelled backpacker’s stove: dried shredded zucchini, powdered egg, a bit of flour and some spices.

She recommends doing a dry run (pardon the pun) before taking home-dehydrated meals on a trip.

“There’s nothing worse than finding out on the trail that you don’t like the taste of something or it takes five hours to rehydrate,” she said. “Treat it as a little adventure and make yourself a lunch for work that is actually a dehydrated meal.”

Planning camping meals — especially if the trip involves meeting up with multiple people from different places — can be a bit of a chore, but it’s worth it, Smedley said.