Agriculture ministers reach five-year, $3-billion partnership

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Agriculture ministers signed a $3-billion partnership with Ottawa today to strengthen the industry and open new markets as trade talks loom with the United States.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says the Canadian Agricultural Partnership is aimed at helping the $100-billion sector come up with innovations to boost productivity, develop new trading partners and mitigate environmental issues.

The five-year plan, which comes into effect on April 1, 2018, was rolled out at the close of two days of meetings between MacAulay and his provincial and territorial counterparts in St. John's, N.L.

MacAulay says he hopes it will ensure more equitable coverage for producers under AgriStability, which provides support for farmers experiencing crop failures or large losses.

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart says the new partnership replaces Growing Forward 2, but should maintain the same level of funding.